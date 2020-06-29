One-third of Colorado is now in a severe drought, mostly in the south | VailDaily.com
One-third of Colorado is now in a severe drought, mostly in the south

Colorado Sun
  

Drought conditions are setting in across most of Colorado, and that has top state officials worried about wildfire, crop losses and water restrictions.

Nearly 83% of Colorado is experiencing abnormally dry conditions and 33% is reporting extreme or severe drought, as of Tuesday, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported, up slightly from the week before.

A year ago, none of the state was experiencing drought conditions.

Colorado’s drought map since October of 2019. The darkest red areas are D3, or Extreme Drought, the second-highest level measured by the United States Drought Monitor. (United States Drought Monitor)
The driest conditions are in the southern plains and in southwest Colorado, where wind-driven wildfires are burning in four locations.

“What makes or breaks a fire season is ignition and wind,” Tim Mathewson, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Land Management said. “This year, we have had some hellacious wind events.”

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

