Pandemic pushed Colorado home prices to record highs, listings to record lows — especially in high country

The price of a home sold in Colorado rose by nearly a third between Dec. 2019 and Dec. 2021.. But in Pitkin County, home to Aspen, it has nearly doubled during the pandemic.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

From ritzy resort chalets to the tract homes running along the Front Range, the pandemic has transformed housing markets across Colorado, pushing prices up to record highs and the supply of listings down to record lows — not exactly the outcome expected from the worst disease outbreak to hit the globe in a century.

Over the past two years, the median price of a single-family home sold in Colorado has risen by nearly a third, while the already tight inventory of listings available for sale has dropped by nearly two-thirds, according to a Denver Post analysis of statistics released earlier this month by the Colorado Association of Realtors.

In a state with 5.8 million residents, there were only 6,408 active listings on the market at the end of the year, down from 17,617 at the end of 2019.

“In 2019, we were starting to see a plateau in the real estate market with appreciation under 5% in most areas, and homes were starting to stay on the market longer and longer throughout the year. COVID happened in 2020 and the expected waning of the real estate market made an abrupt change. It appeared that many people wanted to live in Colorado but were tied to their jobs elsewhere,” said Kelly Moye, a Broomfield-area Realtor, in comments included with the year-end wrap-up.

Read more via The Denver Post .