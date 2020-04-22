People with deadly ailments are avoiding Colorado hospitals because they’re afraid of catching coronavirus

She just couldn’t stop vomiting.

It had been about 30 years since the last time ABG Gellert retched, but earlier this month the 44-year-old Crested Butte woman found herself unable to keep down food or fluids. She called the local hospital for help, but because of the risk of being exposed to the new coronavirus they told her to stay away.

On top of that, she didn’t want to take a hospital bed away from someone in need.

“I was determined to tough it out on my own,” she said. “But it just wouldn’t stop.”

Hospitals across the country, including Colorado, say patients are avoiding emergency rooms because they are fearful of seeking care, worrying they will actually put themselves at greater risk because of the coronavirus. And that has had dire consequences, especially for people having heart attacks and strokes. For them, every minute they delay going to a hospital could mean more severe long-term effects.

“People end up with permanent damage where they could have been treated and completely healed,” said Dr. Stephen Cobb, who is the chief medical officer of Centura Health’s Denver metro group. “We’re still hospitals. We can still take care of you.”

