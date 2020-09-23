Polis warns of “third wave” as Colorado sees acceleration of COVID-19 spread across all age groups

Though Colorado’s rising number of COVID-19 cases has been fueled by the “significant outbreak” among college-aged people, state officials warned Tuesday that all age groups now are seeing increased infections.

Gov. Jared Polis cautioned that Colorado risks “a big third wave” of coronavirus cases if people don’t stay vigilant by wearing masks, keeping their distance from others and avoiding large gatherings — especially indoors.

“This is a warning sign for us, just as we had a warning sign in July and we were able to correct course,” Polis said during a news conference. “We need to do a little bit better.”

Colorado last week recorded its third consecutive seven-day period of increasing COVID-19 infections as the weekly case count reached a level not seen since the end of the state’s second spike in cases this summer.

