Poll shows Gardner gaining on Hickenlooper, Biden beating Trump in Colorado

Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post President Donald J. Trump brings U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner to the stage as he speaks to supporters at the Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

The latest poll in Colorado’s U.S. Senate contest shows a tightening race, with Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper ahead of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner by six percentage points.

The Morning Consult survey of more than 600 likely Colorado voters shows less of a contest in the presidential race. Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 13 percentage points, 52% to 39%, in the Centennial State.

Polls dating back to last year have consistently shown Hickenlooper, a former governor, with a double-digit lead over Gardner. Tuesday’s poll shows a much narrower contest between the two political heavyweights with 98 days to go. Hickenlooper received 48% of support to Gardner’s 42% in the poll.

The good news for Gardner is that it shows him outperforming Trump, which he will almost certainly need to do by a sizable percentage Nov. 3 if he is to win a second term in the Senate. Trump remains unpopular with a majority of Coloradans but Gardner’s campaign is hoping Biden voters will be willing to vote for him over Hickenlooper.

The poll also has plenty of good news for Hickenlooper. Not only does he lead the incumbent Gardner as July comes to a close, but unaffiliated voters who were polled favor Hickenlooper over Gardner by 13 percentage points, 48% to 35%.

