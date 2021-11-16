Pressure grows on Gov. Jared Polis for a mask mandate to slow rising coronavirus cases

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about Colorado offering coronavirus vaccinations to children, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Denver. Infection rates have soared in Colorado over the past month, and Polis signed an executive order on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

David Zalubowski/AP file

As coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to climb in Colorado, directors of county public health agencies and other medical leaders have begun urgently calling on Gov. Jared Polis to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Last week, the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials sent a letter to Polis asking for a new order requiring masks be worn in indoor public spaces.

“The current surge of cases in Colorado is threatening the capacity of our health care system, which puts every Coloradan who may experience a health emergency or have routine health care needs at risk and can only be alleviated through statewide action,” the association, which represents county public health directors, wrote in the letter.

The Metro Denver Partnership for Health, which represents every public health department in the Denver metro area except for Douglas County’s, sent a letter to Polis on Friday calling for a statewide mask mandate. The partnership also called for Polis to require proof-of-vaccination at places like bars, restaurants and gyms.

The Colorado Medical Society, which represents doctors in the state, has signed on to a call for a mask mandate, as have a number of specialty medical associations such as the Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.