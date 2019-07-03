Proposed ban on late-term abortions in Colorado gets hearing

FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo, People gather at the state Capitol to rally in support of abortion rights in Sacramento, Calif. The Trump administration has agreed to postpone implementing a rule allowing medical workers to decline performing abortions or other treatments on moral or religious grounds while the so-called "conscience" rule is challenged in a California court. The rule was supposed to take effect on July 22 but the government and its opponents in a California lawsuit mutually agreed Friday, June 28, 2019 to delay a final ruling on the matter for four months.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials could decide Wednesday whether to allow backers of an initiative banning late-term abortions to start collecting signatures to get the measure on the 2020 ballot.

Representatives of the Secretary of State’s Office, the state Attorney General’s Office and the Legislature’s legal office are set to review the proposal to ban abortion at 22 weeks and after except when a woman’s health is endangered at an afternoon hearing. They must decide whether it deals with only one issue before clearing proponents to collect signatures.

They would need to collect at least 124,632 valid signatures from registered voters to get a spot on the ballot.

Colorado is one of seven states that doesn’t have any time limits on when women can get an abortion.