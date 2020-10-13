Proposition EE will raise taxes on tobacco products in Colorado — with one very big exception

Proposition EE, if passed, would actually reduce the taxes on one special subset of items, called modified-risk tobacco products, which tobacco giant Altria sees as the future of its business.

Special to the Daily

When Coloradans fill out their ballots over the next three weeks and vote on Proposition EE, they will decide whether to significantly raise taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco and nicotine products.

That is, with one big exception.

The ballot question, if passed, would actually reduce the taxes — at least for the next six years — on one special subset of items, called modified-risk tobacco products.

Modified-risk tobacco products — or MRTPs — are determined by the Food and Drug Administration to have lower risks of certain health effects using the products compared to smoking cigarettes.

There aren’t many products with the designation, first awarded to a tobacco manufacturer in October 2019 — a few types of smokeless tobacco and a device used to heat rather than burn tobacco. But one notable company is behind a third of the items on the MRTP list: Altria, one of the world’s largest tobacco conglomerates and the maker of Marlboro cigarettes.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.