Ranchers in some states can shoot wolves that attack their livestock. But not in Colorado.

Kim Gittleson, in center, witnesses the investigation by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife district managers surrounding the heifer carcass, killed by wolves who migrated from Wyoming, Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, on the ranch outside Walden.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

Don Gittleson woke up Wednesday morning to a sight that’s starting to feel common on his North Park ranch: a cow torn up by wolves, the third attack on his livestock since a few days before Christmas. If this were Montana, Wyoming or Idaho, Gittleson could pull out a gun and shoot the predator dead.

But this is Colorado.

Wolves in Colorado are protected under state law. Killing them – no matter how many cows or sheep or pet dogs they attack – is not allowed.

In the span of a month, a wolf pack that roamed into northern Colorado from Wyoming has killed two cows and one border collie, and injured two more cows badly enough that one was euthanized.

The livestock deaths – caused by wolves that migrated naturally into the state – come as Colorado wildlife officials are in the midst of setting up plans to relocate wolves here from other states, following a wolf reintroduction measure narrowly approved by voters in 2020.

