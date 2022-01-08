Republican state Sen. Don Coram will run to unseat Lauren Boebert

Colorado State Senator Don Coram, R-Montrose, wears a face covering while checking his mobile device Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in downtown Denver. Lawmakers reconvened the 2020 session, which was suspended to deal with the new coronavirus in March, facing the prospect of making deep cuts in the budget Tuesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



State Sen. Don Coram, a Republican from Montrose, says he will launch a primary bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert this year.

Coram told a group of constituents in Montrose on Wednesday morning “the papers have been filed” for his congressional bid. He said he plans to formally announce his campaign on Friday.

The Colorado Sun first reported in December that Coram was considering whether to launch a primary challenge to Boebert. Coram is considered a moderate Republican while Boebert is aligned with the party’s far right wing.

“If you’re not willing to reach out and talk to someone that has a different political persuasion than you do and just pound your fist and say ‘this is how it is,’ it’s not going to work,” Coram said during the event. “We are so polarized and so divided with no intentions at this time of changing that.”

