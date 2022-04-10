Ron Hanks, who questions 2020 election results, beats 5 other candidates to make Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary ballot

U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks speaks during the GOP Assembly at the World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

COLORADO SPRINGS — State Rep. Ron Hanks on Saturday beat out five other candidates to secure the top line on the Republican primary ballot for U.S. Senate as delegates at the Colorado GOP’s state assembly embraced his spread of baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen.

Hanks secured 38.96% of the delegate vote at the state assembly, which was held at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

Hanks, who lives in Fremont County, joins Joe O’Dea, who owns a construction company, on the June 28 primary ballot. O’Dea collected petition signatures to secure his spot in the primary and did not go through the state assembly.

Hanks was flanked by embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a Republican, as he delivered his assembly speech. Peters also baselessly questions the results of the 2020 presidential election and is under indictment in a breach of her county’s election system.

“I fully expected Donald Trump to win in 2020 — and he did,” Hanks said in his assembly speech. “When we saw what we saw on election night in 2020, it changed everything. Just like the changes we felt after 9/11.”

Hanks was also in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to attend Trump’s rally ahead of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Read more via The Colorado Sun .