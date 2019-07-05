Safety plan at Hanging Lake tunnel begins this next week

The Colorado Department of Transportation and its design-build contractor, Myers & Sons Construction, will begin a safety improvement project to install new vertical lift and fire doors in the I-70 Hanging Lake Tunnel Garage Complex from milepost 125-126, near Glenwood Springs on Monday, July 8.

This $2.08 million project includes the replacement of two large doors in both traveling directions of I-70.

Project crews will begin with the garage doors located on the westbound lanes of the tunnels, which will impact a single lane of westbound traffic daily. Work on the eastbound door is scheduled for early September. Completion of the project is planned for early December 2019.

The Hanging Lake Tunnels are located between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs. The 4,300-foot-long Tunnel Complex was initially completed in 1992 alongside Glenwood Canyon construction, which began in 1980.

The tunnel houses a command center (the Cinnamon Creek Control Complex) that monitors traffic throughout Glenwood Canyon and under Wolf Creek Pass along US 160. The new garage doors will improve access to the Cinnamon Creek Control Complex. This center provides coordination of emergency response to accidents that happen in the area. The new garage doors are designed to provide improved functionality and fire protection for CDOT crews and they are expected to last at least 30 years.

Normal working hours will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Fridays from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m. Motorists can also expect single-lane closures overnight Monday through Thursday, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. to preserve the work area. Traffic delays are expected. CDOT advises to plan additional time for commutes through the tunnels.

PROJECT INFORMATION

For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 970-456-1195, email the team at I70Tunnel@PublicInfoTeam.com, or visit the Project website and sign up for updates. For information on travel conditions, visit COTrip.org, sign up for GovDelivery or call 511. Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot and CDOT’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/coloradodot.