Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the fourth largest in history

The Powerball drawing is estimated to reach $625 million for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Colorado Lottery.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

NCAA March Madness bracket busted already?

Don’t worry, there is another big chance this weekend to win major cash.

It’s the fourth-largest pot in Powerball history, and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, a lottery news release said.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York during the Dec. 26 drawing. Since then, 24 drawings have not produced a jackpot winner.

Read the full story via The Denver Post.