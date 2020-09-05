Six months after Colorado’s first coronavirus case, here’s how we compare to other states

Colorado has seen fewer COVID-19 cases per capita than most other states.

There have been more than 58,000 documented cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, placing us about in the middle of the pack nationally. But the states with the most total documented COVID-19 cases — California, Texas, Florida and New York — are also those with the largest populations, in general.

When looking on a proportional basis, Colorado ranks 40th among nationally for the number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported, with roughly 10,000 cases for every 1 million people who live here. (All of these rankings exclude the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.) The nationwide rate is about 18,600 cases for every 1 million people, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Colorado has a higher COVID-19 death rate than many other states

Testing in Colorado is behind the national average

One explanation for why Colorado’s COVID-19 fatality rate is so high may be that the state has not done the best job of identifying cases, relative to other states.

