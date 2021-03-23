Ski patroller unions set to grow in Colorado’s consolidating resort industry

Another day at the office for Telluride ski patrollers Jason Rogers and Josh Sands as they conduct avy control on Palmyra Peak.

Brett Schreckengost/Special to The Colorado Sun

he letter to ski patrollers landed a few days before Vail Resorts told investors it was sitting on $1.4 billion in cash.

The company was not going to include unionized ski patrollers in the end-of-season bonus program, saying the extra cash — up $1,500 — would violate federal law governing labor contract negotiations with the patrollers.

“It sucked hearing that,” said Stuart Griffin, a patroller at Crested Butte Mountain Resort who has worked under three different owners in the past 11 years. “We are out here busting our butts all season long and management has been singing our praises all season long and they are like ‘Here are 100 attaboys, but no money.’ Well attaboys don’t pay the bills.”

Vail Resorts management said bonuses for unionized patrollers at Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Stevens Pass in Washington and Park City Mountain Resort in Utah would require revising contracts with the unionized workers, which cannot be done without collective bargaining.

