Skier dies following collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort

A skier died at Breckenridge Ski Resort Thursday, according to a statement from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.



A juvenile skier died at Breckenridge Ski Resort Thursday, according to a statement from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday morning at about 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report that a juvenile skier collided with a tree on Peak 10. The skier was transported to the Breckenridge Medical Clinic where she was pronounced dead. The skier’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin have been notified, and their age was not disclosed.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation.

Thursday’s death marks the seventh skiing fatality in the county this season, and the second in a little over a week after 62-year-old David Gissel passed away due to acute heart failure at Copper Mountain on March 13.