Small Colorado mountain counties aren’t sure how bad their COVID situation is. So they’re testing the masses.

Health care workers for the Gunnison County Health and Human Services Department administer COVID-19 tests in below zero temperatures at a mobile testing site set up outside of Crested Butte, Colorado on December 17, 2020.

Dean Krakel/Special to The Colorado Sun

With the thermometer well below zero, cars full of Crested Butte residents lined up on a private air strip starting at 7 a.m. last week to stick swabs up their noses.

While that doesn’t sound like a fun morning for anyone involved, Gunnison County residents and public health officials were eager for the chance to gauge just how much coronavirus is circulating in their community.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been deploying teams to help small communities with limited testing resources, like Gunnison, Ouray and San Miguel counties, to run mass screening events so that public health officials can see the full picture of their coronavirus infection load.

Having that knowledge is critical for a number of reasons, including helping to shift where the counties fall on the state’s COVID-19 dial. If mass testing results show the counties are improving, they may even be allowed to relax some restrictions on restaurants and other local businesses.

