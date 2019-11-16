Snowsports Industries America buys Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo in trade group’s first turn toward consumers

Snowsports Industries America, the nonprofit trade group representing winter industry retailers, resorts and manufacturers, is acquiring the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo and its sister expo in Boston.

The move, announced Friday, gives SIA — the 65-year-old founder of the annual Snow Show that is now part of Outdoor Retailer’s annual winter trade show in Denver — its first consumer-oriented enterprise after decades of hosting business-to-business trade shows.

The expos in Denver and Boston, founded by Bernie Weichsel’s BEWI Productions Inc. in 1979, draw thousands of skiers, retailers and brands in what is trumpeted as “the unofficial kickoff to winter.”

“We asked ourselves how SIA can best connect our industry directly with today’s consumer and consumer expos make a ton of sense in this regard,” said Nick Sargent, president of Park City, Utah-based SIA, in a written statement. “We look forward to building upon the legacy and tradition that the BEWI shows have come to represent while unveiling a new modern, consumer-oriented approach for this celebration of winter.”

In 2017, SIA sold its 50-year-old Snow Show, an annual gathering of all winter sports retailers, brands and media, to Emerald Expositions, the host of the influential summer and winter Outdoor Retailer trade shows.

