Some Democrats regret Colorado’s new redistricting process now that their party is in charge

The dome of the State Capitol shines in the early morning sun on Friday, May 28, 2021, in downtown Denver.

David Zalubowski/AP

In 2018, when Colorado Republicans and Democrats worked together to send Amendments Y and Z to voters in an attempt to tamp down the partisanship in the once-in-a-decade redistricting process, the state’s political landscape looked a lot different.

The GOP controlled the state Senate, a U.S. Senate seat and the offices of treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general.

Flash forward to today and Colorado’s purple political hue has faded to blue. And now, as new 2022 legislative and congressional maps are being drawn, a number of Democrats are privately — and some publicly — kicking themselves that they allowed the constitutional amendments to advance, ceding redistricting power as the party secured more political control than they’ve had since 1936.

“They basically decided to hang themselves for the next 12 years,” said Rick Ridder, a Democratic political strategist who has worked on redistricting in Colorado for decades. “I voted against it. I thought it was a bad idea.”

