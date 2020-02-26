Southwest Airlines wants to lease 16 more gates at Denver International Airport

A Denver International Airport employee looks out from the new gates being constructed Concourse B as part of Denver International Airport’s Gate Expansion Project toward the main terminal Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Denver. DIA is adding 39 new gates across all three concourses that will be operational by the spring of 2021.

Michael Ciaglo, Special to the Denver Post

Southwest Airlines has put its Denver International Airport growth plans in writing. Now it’s up to the City Council to decide if the budget carrier will be granted rights to 16 more gates at the growing airport after last month approving a 24-gate lease expansion for competitor United Airlines.

Southwest officials with join representatives from DIA at a City Council committee meeting Wednesday afternoon where they will lay out the airline’s request. If the committee approves, the proposal will go before the entire Council sometime in the coming weeks.

The Dallas-based budget carrier leases 24 gates on DIA’s Concourse C. It is seeking to absorb all 16 new gates being built on that concourse, upping its DIA footprint to 40 gates.

The proposed lease amendment would also extend Southwest’s agreement with the city through Feb. 28, 2035. The airline’s current DIA lease expires at the end of this year, airport officials say.

“This will support our long-term growth plans,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said Tuesday.

