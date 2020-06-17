The era the Ku Klux Klan controlled Colorado politics

The decision by a Denver neighborhood to strip the name of a former Denver mayor tied to the Ku Klux Klan is a reminder of the power the KKK had in Colorado for a short period less than a century ago.

Mayor Benjamin Stapleton, a member of the Klan, was elected largely because of the influence of that organization in the early 1920s.

“They had really dominated state government, city government,” said Brian Trembath, a researcher for the Denver Public Library’s Western History Collection.

Working on a piece for #HeyNext on the history of political influence of the KKK in Colorado in the 1920s. The @denverlibrary has some powerful images in its Western History Collection – including this photo of a meeting of the klan atop Table Mountain in 1924 or 1925. pic.twitter.com/vkf1ipKa5l — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) June 15, 2020

“They were operating more or less openly and they weren’t quite the lynching, night riding Klan we think of, but they were every bit as hateful,” Trembath said.

Trembath said the organization wasn’t in the shadows then as it is today.

