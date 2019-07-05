The new breweries at DIA combine to make the most unlikely beer crawl in Colorado

The trademark white peaked roof at Denver International Airport is visible through the windows of the Tivoli brewery just outside the main terminal in the Westin hotel. It is one of the few breweries at an airport in the nation.

The most unusual brewery crawl in Colorado is about 2-miles long with more than a dozen escalators and one sobering security check. It also is timed, at least if you want to make your flight.

The venue is Denver International Airport, where four local breweries launched outposts in the past eight months and combine to make Colorado’s gateway as beer-soaked as the state itself.

New Belgium Brewing opened a hub at DIA in April, not long after Great Divide Brewing and Breckenridge Brewery began pouring at their own new locations. Back in November, Tivoli Brewing began making beer just outside the terminal, making it one of the few airport breweries in the nation. And Post Brewing is eyeing a future spot to serve its beer and fried chicken.

The breweries’ new locations — in addition to the two other mainstays — offer an intriguing tour of the state’s beer scene, a who’s who of the state’s most well-known brewers all in one place.

“There are so many awesome breweries, and that’s what’s so cool,” said Leah Pilcer from New Belgium Brewery. “For me, the more beer we have at the airport the better, because it educates people on the amazing beer scene we have in Colorado. The fact you can go on a beer crawl at the airport is evidence enough.”

