The new push to keep the delta variant out of Colorado’s nursing homes

From left to right, CNA Bianca Rosales, activity assistant Kathy Ladd, charge nurse Kim Tabor and CNA Kris Raymond speak at Good Samaritan Society in Fort Collins on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Good Samaritan is mandating that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

When COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out in Colorado nursing homes at the start of the year, many people thought residents would soon be able to return to their pre-pandemic lives — but reality has turned out to be a bit messier.

As evidence mounts that the delta variant of the virus may be more likely to cause “breakthrough” cases in fully vaccinated people, especially senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems, the state and nursing home operators are putting renewed emphasis on wrapping the most vulnerable in multiple layers of protection.

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced it was tightening rules meant to keep the virus out, and two organizations that run a combined nine nursing homes in the state said employees will have to get the vaccine or find other work. The state has not mandated vaccines for nursing home staff.

Denver took even more aggressive action, requiring anyone working in long-term care facilities or other high-risk locations to get vaccinated by Sept. 30.

Read more via The Denver Post .