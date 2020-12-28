The top story in Colorado politics in 2020 — and what to expect in 2021
The coronavirus pandemic dominated headlines inside and outside politics, but the U.S. Senate race also ranked high on the list
If you enjoy politics, 2020 didn’t disappoint. And if you don’t, it probably left your head spinning.
The year started with talk about the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the Democratic presidential primary and the battle for a U.S. Senate seat in Colorado. Then, the pandemic quickly upended the political landscape — and the conversation.
The politics of public health soon came to dominate the discussion in top-of-the-ticket races and at the state Capitol, where Gov. Jared Polis and other Democratic leaders found themselves confronting a once-in-a-generation challenge a year after assuming complete control in Colorado.
To look back on the big political stories in 2020, The Colorado Sun reached out to experts and readers for their thoughts on the year in politics — and what to expect in the new year. More than three dozen answered the annual survey. Here’s a look at the results
