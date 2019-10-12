“This is real hope”: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg leads rally in Denver’s Civic Center Park

Climate activist Greta Thunberg gets a high-five after she spoke during a rally at Civic Center Park's Greek Amphitheater in downtown Denver on Oct. 11, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post

As Greta Thunberg walked on stage to cap Friday’s climate strike in downtown Denver, the kids and adults in the crowd buzzed with excitement, craning their necks to see the 16-year-old Swede who battles the American president on Twitter and is inspiring a generation of young climate activists.

Thunberg took the microphone, prompting screams of “We love you, Greta!” from the far reaches of Civic Center’s Greek Amphitheatre. She looked out at the eager activists and inspired teens, many holding signs emblazoned with her face.

“This is real hope, what we’re seeing right now,” Thunberg told the crowd of children and parents, teachers and indigenous leaders. “This is the hope — the people.”

Thunberg’s fiery remarks last month during a United Nations climate change conference made her an international hero and a lightning rod for critics. On Friday, she headlined the Denver climate strike that brought together youth activists — including many from Colorado’s indigenous and marginalized communities — to add urgency to the fight against climate change and to put pressure on political leaders to take the issue more seriously.

The strike stems from Thunberg’s “Fridays for Future” protests, which began in August 2018 after she sat outside the Swedish parliament to protest the lack of action on climate change. Thunberg’s strikes prompted youths from more than 100 countries to take up the pledge to protest outside the halls of power in their respective cities and towns.

