Three more mountain lions spotted on Bailey property where 8-year-old was attacked

A trap was set up Wednesday in Bailey to try and capture a mountain lion who attacked an 8-year-old boy.

CPW

Three more mountains have been spotted on the same Bailey property where an 8-year-old boy was bit in the head Wednesday night, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Friday in a news release.

Wildlife officials on Thursday euthanized two mountain lions after a goat was killed in the Burland Ranchettes Subdivision where the attack on the child occurred.

Following Thursday’s search and removal of the two lions, officials learned that three more mountain lions came to the same property, parks and wildlife said. There were no additional reports Friday of dead goats.

“People need to take mitigating measures to protect their livestock, their pets and talk with their children on what they need to do if they happen to see a mountain lion,” Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said in a statement.

The boy was running in the backyard of his subdivision home to see his friend when the mountain lion attacked, officials said Thursday. The boy’s father ran outside and found the mountain lion on top of his son. When the animal saw the father, he let go of the boy and took off running, CPW said.

