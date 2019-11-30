Travel disruption, lift closures at ski resorts ongoing as windy snowstorm continues
UPDATE 12:35 p.m. U.S. 285 has reopened at Kenosha Pass. Westbound Interstate 70 has reopened at Vail Pass, Mile Marker 190.
A snowstorm with high winds continues to move through the central mountains, leading to road closures up and down the High Country. Saturday morning opened to a very rough travel day, with motorists advised not to be on the roads unless they absolutely need to.
US 6 — Loveland Pass is closed, and hazardous materials trucks are directed to stage at the Eisenhower Tunnel, where they will be run through the tunnel at the top of every hour.
Dillon Dam Road has been closed since 9 p.m. Friday night with no estimated time of reopening.
An additional 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall in Summit by 6 p.m. Hazardous travel conditions will persist throughout the day. Chain and traction laws are in effect along I-70, U.S. 285, and other roads in the area. High winds are expected to continue to make travel hazardous through 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that as of 11 a.m., the Gondola, Beaver Run, Snowflake, Rocky, Colorado and SuperConnect lifts were stopped due to high winds. Lifts at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area have also been closed.
This story will be updated as new information arrives.
