Trump picks Colorado Springs author of Illuminati books for education board

A Colorado Springs lawyer appointed by President Donald Trump to a federal education board is a prolific author of self-help Illuminati books whose education company has been accused of handing out certificates to undeserving applicants.

The White House announced last week that Trump had nominated George Mentz to the Commission on Presidential Scholars. His nomination does not require Senate confirmation.

“I’m extremely excited for myself, my family and Colorado,” Mentz said in an interview Friday. “I can’t tell you how happy I am. I’ve been an educator for many years.”

The Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses the most distinguished high school seniors in the country each year. The commission includes a former member of the Michigan State Board of Education and the 2019 National Teacher of the Year, among other education experts.

Mentz is a lawyer and a professor of online courses on wealth management at the Texas A&M University School of Law. He also writes for the conservative outlet Newsmax, which is owned by a Trump confidante, and he founded an aggregated news website, the New York Gazette.

Read more via The Denver Post.