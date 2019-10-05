Two people killed in Highway 6 crash identified

DILLON — The two people who were killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 6 have been identified as 58-year-old Larry Kennedy and 59-year-old Ronnie Suenram of Oklahoma, according the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

At about 6 a.m. Oct. 3, two pickup trucks collided near the eagle sculpture overlooking Dillon Reservoir, between Lake Dillon Drive and Tenderfoot Street. Kennedy was pronounced dead on scene. Suenram, who was taken to the hospital along with five others, later died.

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said the manner of death in both cases was accidental and caused by multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

It’s still unclear how exactly the crash occurred, according to officials. The town of Dillon released a statement Thursday following the crash noting that the eastbound truck drifted into the westbound lane and struck the other vehicle head-on.

Kerstin Anderson, director of communications for Dillon, said there was very little physical evidence on scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Anderson said the Dillon Police Department is investigating what conditions might have lead to the crash but noted that it could be weeks before any new information comes out. The town has scheduled a mechanic’s inspection on the two trucks next week, hoping that will help shed some light on the incident.

Brent Boyer, a spokesman for St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, said one of the two patients admitted to the Frisco hospital yesterday has been released. The other remains admitted, and their condition is unknown. There also are two people who remain hospitalized at Denver area hospitals, one in stable condition and another in critical condition.