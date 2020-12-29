Unemployed Coloradans won’t see federal jobless aid for weeks despite Trump signing coronavirus relief bill
The lag is due to potential changes in guidelines by the U.S. Department of Labor and the need to reprogram Colorado’s unemployment computer system
Linda Madigan felt relieved on Monday, a day after the $908 billion federal COVID-19 aid package was finally signed following a week of protest by the president.
But she knows it could be several weeks before she and some 280,000 other Coloradans receive a cent in extended unemployment aid because the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment must reprogram its computer system to implement the new plan.
“It’s a scary thing that there is no money coming in at all,” said Madigan, who lost her job as an account manager in the tradeshow industry when everything shut down in March. “I’m just hoping that within the next six weeks or four weeks, hopefully, that we’ll see something from (the labor department).”
