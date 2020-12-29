Unemployed Coloradans won’t see federal jobless aid for weeks despite Trump signing coronavirus relief bill

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Dec. 12 before boarding Marine One. With or without President Donald Trump’s delay in signing the bill, there will be a pause on pandemic or extended unemployment payments nationwide.

AP photo

Linda Madigan felt relieved on Monday, a day after the $908 billion federal COVID-19 aid package was finally signed following a week of protest by the president.

But she knows it could be several weeks before she and some 280,000 other Coloradans receive a cent in extended unemployment aid because the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment must reprogram its computer system to implement the new plan.

“It’s a scary thing that there is no money coming in at all,” said Madigan, who lost her job as an account manager in the tradeshow industry when everything shut down in March. “I’m just hoping that within the next six weeks or four weeks, hopefully, that we’ll see something from (the labor department).”

Read more via The Colorado Sun.