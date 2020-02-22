US national snowshoe championships to be held in Leadville

Colorado Mountain College Leadville is gearing up to host the 2020 U.S. National Snowshoe Championships from Feb. 28 to March 1. The races will be held on the trails adjacent to the college’s Leadville campus, like those pictured during the 2020 Colorado Cup snowshoe races Jan. 25. Rachel Brunetti / courtesy



The U.S. National Snowshoe Championships is Feb. 28 to March 1 in Leadville.

The championship weekend will feature everyone from championships racers to high school and collegiate athletes.

Attending are heavy hitters such as Michelle Hummel of Albuquerque (two-time U.S. Women’s National Snowshoe champion and the 2018 WSSF Women’s World Snowshoe champion), Josiah Middaugh of Vail (six-time U.S. Men’s National Snowshoe champion and a former U.S. and World XTERRA Triathlon champion) and Joseph Gray of Colorado Springs (five-time XTERRA Trail Run World champion).

The Leadville race is the highest United States Specialty Sports Association national snowshoe championships in history.