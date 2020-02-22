US national snowshoe championships to be held in Leadville
Summit Daily Staff Report
The U.S. National Snowshoe Championships is Feb. 28 to March 1 in Leadville.
The championship weekend will feature everyone from championships racers to high school and collegiate athletes.
Attending are heavy hitters such as Michelle Hummel of Albuquerque (two-time U.S. Women’s National Snowshoe champion and the 2018 WSSF Women’s World Snowshoe champion), Josiah Middaugh of Vail (six-time U.S. Men’s National Snowshoe champion and a former U.S. and World XTERRA Triathlon champion) and Joseph Gray of Colorado Springs (five-time XTERRA Trail Run World champion).
The Leadville race is the highest United States Specialty Sports Association national snowshoe championships in history.
