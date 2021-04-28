Vail, Beaver Creek summer operations to begin June 19

Vail’s Eagle Bahn gondola will begin summer operations on June 19.

Jack Affleck photo/Special to the Daily

Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort will begin summer operations on June 19, Vail Resorts has announced.

Vail’s summer lift service will operate daily through Sept. 6, at which time operations will switch to Friday-Sunday service, lasting through Oct. 3.

Beaver Creek’s summer lift service will operate daily through Sept. 6, then Saturdays and Sundays only through Sept. 26.

Beaver Creek Golf Club will open May 7 and Red Sky Golf Club is scheduled to open to members and resort guests on May 14.

“Following a reduced operating footprint last summer, guests can look forward to more activities on tap at the resorts for the upcoming summer season,” Vail Resorts announced in a release on Wednesday.

Beaver Creek activities will include scenic charilift rides, bike hauling, gemstone panning and mini golf.

At Vail, Gondola One and Eagle Bahn Gondola will offer scenic rides, access to hiking trails and bike hauling services. Vail will operate its Epic Discovery summer theme park atop the mountain, as well, which includes the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, Eagle’s Nest Tubing and Gore Creek Mini Golf.

“Health and safety remains our top priority,” Vail Resorts said in its release. “At our resorts this summer, we will be operating according to local public health orders and following their guidance as it relates to face coverings. We encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines as the pandemic continues to evolve.”