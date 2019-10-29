Vail, Eagle County to see more snow and ‘scary cold’ temperatures tonight, throughout Halloween
Record lows make warm costumes a wiser choice.
Depending on the reader, this forecast is either a horror story or a dream come true.
Either way, it starts with the National Weather Service saying “We’ve moved into the realm of ridiculousness,” on its Facebook page, where they captioned a graph that is titled-in-bold with “It’s gonna be scary cold this week.”
Yes, they used “gonna.”
According to the graph, the Oct. 30 record low for Vail was 2 degrees back in 1993. This year, they’re forecasting for -1. What’s even scarier is Halloween morning’s forecasted low of -8 degrees, though it is expected to recover throughout the day and into the night with highs in the 20s and 30s for some areas.
Now, on to the snow …
The greatest accumulations are expected throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday, when an extra 2-6 inches of snow are expected to fall, creating total accumulations of up to a foot in some areas.
The winter storm warning will end at noon on Wednesday, leaving us with sunshine into the weekend. Bad news for the powderhounds: After that, little-to-no snow is expected throughout the holiday and through the first seven to 10 days of November, according to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com.
In the end, a true Halloween tale always gets the whole audience.
