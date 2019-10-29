Vail, Eagle County to see more snow and ‘scary cold’ temperatures tonight, throughout Halloween

An unseasonably cold low pressure system will bring snow showers to the mountains of western Colorado and adjacent valleys tonight and Wednesday.

Screenshot from weather.gov

Depending on the reader, this forecast is either a horror story or a dream come true.

Either way, it starts with the National Weather Service saying “We’ve moved into the realm of ridiculousness,” on its Facebook page, where they captioned a graph that is titled-in-bold with “It’s gonna be scary cold this week.”

Well, here ya go. We've moved into the realm of ridiculousness. Look at these forecast low temperatures. Yep,… Posted by US National Weather Service Grand Junction Colorado on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Yes, they used “gonna.”

According to the graph, the Oct. 30 record low for Vail was 2 degrees back in 1993. This year, they’re forecasting for -1. What’s even scarier is Halloween morning’s forecasted low of -8 degrees, though it is expected to recover throughout the day and into the night with highs in the 20s and 30s for some areas.

Now, on to the snow …

The greatest accumulations are expected throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday, when an extra 2-6 inches of snow are expected to fall, creating total accumulations of up to a foot in some areas.

The winter storm warning will end at noon on Wednesday, leaving us with sunshine into the weekend. Bad news for the powderhounds: After that, little-to-no snow is expected throughout the holiday and through the first seven to 10 days of November, according to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com.

In the end, a true Halloween tale always gets the whole audience.