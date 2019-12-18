Vail Resorts announces third round of companywide layoffs this year

FRISCO — As part of what Vail Resorts calls an “effort to centralize corporate functions,” the major ski industry company has made its third round of companywide layoffs this year, affecting the mountain communities in which the company operates.

The finance teams in these mountain communities — including at Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort — have gotten notice that they’ll be laid off in the spring. The announcement follows the company’s marketing and human resources layoffs earlier this year, with the goal of relocating these teams to the corporate headquarter offices in Broomfield.

“The organizational changes announced within the Vail Resorts finance function are part of our company’s concerted effort to centralize corporate functions in order to best support our growing business now composed of 37 resorts around the globe,” Vail Resorts officials wrote in a statement.

The company stated that while affected employees are able to reapply for a new job in Broomfield, they were not offered direct transfers.

“We understand that change can be hard for those involved, and we are committed to supporting our employees through this transition,” the statement read. “Impacted employees are eligible to apply for open finance positions located in our corporate offices or other opportunities within our resort operations.”

Affected employees also were offered a severance package. Vail Resorts stated that the company has added more than 50 finance roles at the corporate headquarters.

The general sentiment among employees, who spoke with the Summit Daily News off the record, is that morale is low in the mountain communities as the multiple rounds of layoffs in 2019 have been a tough pill to swallow. Those who live in the mountains now must decide whether they want to stay where they are and look for a new job or attempt to reapply for a job in the Broomfield office.