WATCH: Denver sees dumpster fires, vandalism during 3rd night of George Floyd protests
Police largely gained control over the situation in downtown Denver less than two hours after a citywide 8 p.m. curfew went into effect following two prior nights of riots that included vandalism, fires and looting.
The riots followed peaceful protests during the day Thursday, Friday and Saturday in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd.
Tear gas and pepper balls were deployed starting shortly after 4 p.m., and shortly after 8 p.m., police quickly dismantled a barricade at 14th Avenue and Lincoln Street that protesters had constructed using chain link fence and road closure signs.
About 30-40 small fires ignited in dumpsters and on items like mattresses and trash piles starting shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Read more via 9News.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User