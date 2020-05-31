WATCH: Denver sees dumpster fires, vandalism during 3rd night of George Floyd protests

Police largely gained control over the situation in downtown Denver less than two hours after a citywide 8 p.m. curfew went into effect following two prior nights of riots that included vandalism, fires and looting.

The riots followed peaceful protests during the day Thursday, Friday and Saturday in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd.

Tear gas and pepper balls were deployed starting shortly after 4 p.m., and shortly after 8 p.m., police quickly dismantled a barricade at 14th Avenue and Lincoln Street that protesters had constructed using chain link fence and road closure signs.

About 30-40 small fires ignited in dumpsters and on items like mattresses and trash piles starting shortly after 8:30 p.m.

