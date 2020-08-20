WATCH: Rube Creek Fire in Wolcott met by swift air response
The Rube Creek Fire sparked Thursday afternoon north of I-70 in Wolcott. Thanks to a swift air response, first responders gained significant control of the fire within hours. While still 0% contained, the fire was quickly surrounded by fire retardant, Doug Cupp with the Greater Eagle Fire District said on Thursday.
