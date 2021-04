Update: 5:50 p.m. I-70 WB has reopened

An accident involving multiple vehicles has closed I-70 westbound on Vail Pass.

A witness said the crash involved two trucks and at least one passenger vehicle.

The accident occurred on a blind curve near the bottom of Vail pass, a couple of miles from exit 180, according to the witness.

Traffic is being asked to exit the interstate at exit 195 on Highway 91.

—This story will be updated