Westbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to reopen Friday after wildfire closure

Westbound traffic, on the northern deck of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, will reopen Friday after a long closure because of the Grizzly Peak fire.

Drivers can expect continued lane closures through the canyon but the head-to-head traffic detour is coming to an end, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release.

CDOT crews have been steadily working on repairing the road surface from fire damage, which included rock and debris slides.

The interstate was shut down in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum on Aug. 10, the day the wildfire erupted in the canyon. On Aug. 24, a limited reopening happened in what were the traditional eastbound lanes, with lower highway speeds and oncoming traffic to allow travel in both directions.

It was the longest-ever closure for that stretch — two weeks — of the heavily trafficked east-west corridor, forcing motorists to detour to the north via Interstate 80 or the south on U.S. 285 and U.S. 50.

