What does it take to persuade someone to get a COVID vaccine? Patience, understanding and a lot of love.

Chris Battelli and his mother, Paula Battelli, on Feb. 17, 2022 in Westminster.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America

Ayear ago, Chris Battelli faced a dilemma with no easy answer.

He was a nursing student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, studying for a career serving others in the health care system. He’d worked throughout the pandemic on the front lines, first as a COVID tester and then as someone administering vaccines. And he believed strongly in those vaccines, never missing an opportunity to explain their safety and effectiveness to others.

This was something new for him. He was raised in a household skeptical of the health care system, the result of bad experiences and expensive medical bills, and it wasn’t until he was an adult that Chris received any immunizations.

So then, as COVID vaccines rolled out to the general public, two passions of Chris’s life collided — his new love for health care and his love for his family.

“From my perspective,” he said recently, “my mom has decades of reasons not to trust health care.”

Thus, the dilemma: How would he ever be able to persuade his mother to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Was there anything he could say that would change her mind?

Read more via the Colorado Sun .