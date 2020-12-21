What happened to the Colorado Republican Party?

President Trump supporters wave flags at the intersection of Lincoln Ave and Parker Road on election day in Denver.

The Jefferson County GOP began its annual assemblies in the 1990s by asking all elected Republicans in attendance to say a few words.

“It was not uncommon for it to take an hour to get through all of those speeches,” said Rob Fairbank, the former state representative from Littleton.

Now, said Rob Witwer, former attorney for the Jefferson County GOP and also a former state lawmaker, “It would take five minutes. You could fit all the elected officials in a phone booth.

“And that,” he adds, “in a nutshell is the trajectory of the party over the past 25 years.”

