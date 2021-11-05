What is driving Colorado’s COVID surge? Not even the experts are sure.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about Colorado offering coronavirus vaccinations to children Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Denver. Colorado is also seeing an increase in overall coronavirus cases, which is putting stress on the state’s hospital systems.

David Zalubowski/AP

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections in Colorado fell slightly Thursday, offering a bit more breathing room to the state’s overloaded hospitals.

But, as hospitals begin implementing more aggressive transfer protocols and health care workers continue to sound an alarm about the direction of the pandemic in Colorado, no one is celebrating.

“For now, the curve is going to keep going up, barring something unexpected,” said Dr. Jonathan Samet, the dean of the Colorado School of Public Health and the leader of the state’s COVID-19 Modeling Group.

But then, he added: “I’m getting wary of making predictions because we’ve seen so many unexpected twists and turns.”

Even as Colorado approaches two years in the pandemic, there is still much the state’s leading authorities on the virus do not know. That extends to the current surge in cases, which has defied expectations and conventional wisdom and placed hospitals in jeopardy of being overwhelmed, a risk many believed had long passed.

