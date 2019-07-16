Who’s signing the petition to recall Gov. Jared Polis? People who feel left out in Colorado.

Handfuls of voters stop at God’s Country Cowboy Church in Loveland on July 13, 2019, to sign a petition requesting a recall election to challenge Gov. Jared Polis.

Sandra Fish, Special to The Colorado Sun

The petitions sat on counters at businesses and volunteers set up tables in public areas.

On Facebook, people from across Colorado asked where they could sign or how they could get copies of the recall petition to circulate.

This is a glimpse at what the first weekend looked like in the effort to recall Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. In three counties, the people eager to sign the petitions said they were motivated by complaints about new oil and gas regulations, red flag gun laws and the national popular vote compact.

The conversations also reflected a broader dissatisfaction with the urban-rural political divide and a general sense that their voices aren’t being heard. All of those interviewed by The Colorado Sun said they did not vote for against Polis less than a year ago.

The recall campaign started July 8, the governor’s six-month mark. Now his critics face a mammoth task of collecting more than 10,521 a day by the Sept. 6 deadline. There’s confusion among some who want to sign the petition because divisions persist among various groups advocating for a recall.

