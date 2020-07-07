Why a global fight over airplane manufacturing is affecting wine lists in Colorado restaurants

Nate Klatt, his wife and a college friend had built up a small but good business selling imported wine to Colorado restaurants and wine stores. And then the troubles began.

First, in October, a 25% federal tariff was imposed on imports of French, German and Spanish wines as part of a dispute over European airplane sales. Klatt called it “crippling,” as those vintages are the heart of the business at his Denver-based Harvest Wine Co.

Then the novel coronavirus pandemic closed all restaurants – 60% of Harvest Wine’s customers. “That was a body blow,” 46-year-old Klatt said.

Now, the U.S. Trade Representative is considering raising the wine tariff to 100% and extending it to all European Union countries.

“That would be the final nail in the coffin,” Klatt said.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.