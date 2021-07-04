Why can’t Colorado millennials afford to buy a house?

Alex Eherenman, 35, sits outside of his camper in Carbondale on June 30, 2021. Eherenman has lived in his truckbed camper on and off since 2017, trying to save money so he can afford a security deposit for an apartment. He’s is among many millennials who, after facing economic hardship and a wild housing market, feel like owning a home is unattainable.

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post

Standing inside a bucket he purchased last fall, Alex Eherenman bathed in his work bathroom. Water pooled at his feet as he splashed himself from the sink faucet, but at least he wasn’t leaving behind a puddle.

“That was a pretty low point for me,” Eherenman said, recalling the scene recently.

Eherenman, 35, doesn’t have running water in the truckbed camper he calls home along with his pup Nina. The duo curl up together somewhere new under the stars in western Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley each night.

Eherenman’s new job as a bike manufacturer at least offers a shower he can use, but the inconveniences of camper living are beginning to weigh on him. He stashes what food he can fit in a cooler as a makeshift refrigerator. His beloved musical instruments live in a storage unit out of reach. To avoid raising the ire of local authorities, Eherenman is often on the move, searching for a new spot to park and get some sleep.

