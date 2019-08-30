Wildfire near Glenwood Springs burned close to 20 acres; now 100% under control

A brush fire works its way up the hill just south of the Glenwood Springs Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Chelsea Self, Post Independent

Glenwood Springs fire crews have secured the perimeter of the Sunrise Court Fire near the city airport, and the fire was declared 100% under control as of Thursday afternoon.

“All resources have been released except for one wildland engine and five Glenwood Springs firefighters,” according to the latest fire information issued by the city.

A cause for the fire has not been determined, according to the release.

The fire broke out on a hillside south of the airport and below the Four Mile Ranch subdivision around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, and had burned 19.7 acres by Thursday morning.

The subdivision was evacuated initially as the flames shot up the hill and came close to some houses on the eastern fringe.

Several homes were threatened, but none were lost. Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 7 p.m.

“Hot spots in the interior of the fire are anticipated, and firefighters will continue to extinguish those as needed,” according to the Thursday update. The Glenwood Springs Fire Department will continue to patrol and monitor the fire over the next few days.

Prehm Ranch Road below the burn area will remain closed until further notice due to public safety concerns over falling rocks below the burn scar. Several rocks that came down onto the road during the fire Wednesday have been removed, but the danger remains, fire department officials said.

Cool temperatures through the night helped calm the fire, and containment was declared at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Throughout midday Thursday, four wildland engines, a tender, and 27 firefighters from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Grand Valley Fire Department, and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue were working the perimeter.

The fire remains under investigation by the Garfield County Fire Investigation Response Team.

Fire danger is high

Meanwhile, fire officials with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit are urging caution through the Labor Day holiday weekend as conditions continue to dry in western Colorado.

“While conditions across the area have not reached the critical point to warrant fire restrictions, people need to be aware that fire danger is currently high,” UCR Fire Management Officer Rob Berger said on Wednesday.

“We are starting to see more human caused fires, and we are reminding people to be thoughtful as they enjoy the outdoors this weekend.”

The Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest and Summit County are under fire restrictions, but not other areas of the Forest. Caution with campfires is being urged, and fireworks are always prohibited on forest lands.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo also said in a Thursday press release that Roaring Fork Valley fire officials are closely monitoring conditions and coordinating with regional and federal fire agencies.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, a very slight chance of rain on Friday is expected to be accompanied by daytime temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s through the holiday weekend.

jstroud@postindependent.com