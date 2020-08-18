With nothing but hot and dry weather in the forecast, Colorado wildfires could burn for weeks

During the heat of the day the Grizzly Creek Fire accelerates.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Four wildfires burning on more than 130,000 acres in western Colorado could stay active for weeks with almost nothing but hot and dry weather in the forecast, fire managers warned.

The Williams Fork fire, for instance, has an estimated containment date of Oct. 31. The fire was burning on more than 6,300 acres in Grand County as of Monday afternoon.

The Grizzly Creek fire, which is burning in Glenwood Canyon and has shut down Intestate 70, isn’t expected to be contained until Sept. 1.

Marty Adell, incident manager for the more than 25,000-acre fire, on Friday said fire managers are looking at “long-term situations and conditions we will be dealing with for the next couple of weeks, for the next couple of months.”

Fuels are incredibly dry and there has been a lack of precipitation, he said. Paired with the difficult environment — steep drainages rising from the Colorado River — firefighters have a tall task.

“This fire will continue to burn for some time,” Adell said.

