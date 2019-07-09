Wolf sightings in Colorado being investigated by state wildlife officials

Two reported wolf sightings in Colorado are being investigated by state wildlife officials.

You may have seen our wolf sighting tweet earlier this evening.



We accidentally shared the wrong wolf sighting photo. Here are the correct ones from over the weekend. (note the tracking collar)



As we continue to get more information we will share it. pic.twitter.com/lm0HXWwK3V — CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) July 9, 2019

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Monday that biologists are working to confirm a public report of a wolf in Jackson County. Another reported sighting in Grand County is being investigated.

Colorado was once home to gray wolves, but they were eradicated in the state with the last ones killed by about 1940, according to CPW.

The gray wolf roams free in nine states and is considered “stable and healthy throughout its current range,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service. The states are: Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

