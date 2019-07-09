Wolf sightings in Colorado being investigated by state wildlife officials
Kieran Nicholson
The Denver Post
The Denver Post
Two reported wolf sightings in Colorado are being investigated by state wildlife officials.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Monday that biologists are working to confirm a public report of a wolf in Jackson County. Another reported sighting in Grand County is being investigated.
Colorado was once home to gray wolves, but they were eradicated in the state with the last ones killed by about 1940, according to CPW.
The gray wolf roams free in nine states and is considered “stable and healthy throughout its current range,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service. The states are: Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Read more via The Denver Post.
Colorado