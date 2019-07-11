Work on another I-70 mountain toll lane starts Monday and will span into 2021

Traffic on Interstate 70 in the Colorado high country.

Provided by the Colorado State Patrol

Construction launches Monday on a westbound toll lane on Interstate 70 from the Veterans Memorial Tunnels in Idaho Springs to Empire Junction, part of Colorado transportation officials’ latest effort to ease congestion on the heavily traveled roadway.

Gov. Jared Polis is expected to join a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to kick off the $70 million project that is set to be complete in the spring of 2021. That means mountain motorists can expect to see crews at work in the area for at least the next two ski seasons.

The initiative aims to build off what the Colorado Department of Transportation says are the successes of the eastbound Mountain Express Lane in the same stretch that has been open since 2015.

The roadwork to complete the eastbound toll lane caused some headaches for motorists and businesses in Clear Creek County that CDOT says will inform this project.

“There is a better understanding of how the interstate operates so the lessons learned can be applied with what we are doing with the westbound side,” said Tamara Rollison, a CDOT spokeswoman.

