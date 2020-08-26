You could rent your car out to DIA travelers for extra cash under these newly approved ride-sharing programs

Avoid the big-name rental companies when you’re visiting, or loan out your vehicle as part of the two car-sharing pilot programs approved by City Council at the Denver International Airport.

Council approved the first person-to-person ride sharing pilot, Avail, in June and the second, Turo, on Monday night. Both aim to accomplish the same thing: people flying into the airport can more easily rent a car and those living here can earn some supplemental cash by renting out theirs.

During a June meeting between Mayor Michael Hancock and City Council, Angela Casias, manager of local government affairs for the airport, told the group the airport would lease out spaces to Avail for the year-long pilot program. Now Turo has been added into the fold.

Both companies lease spaces in the airport’s West Economy Lot where locals can park their cars for hire. People needing a ride can book a reservation online or through the companies’ apps and the airport will get a cut of the profits.

Aside from Denver, Avail is available at six other American airports. While Turo is more widely available in California cities, individual rentals throughout Denver are already available.

