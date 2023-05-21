Colorado’s cannabis industry has fallen on hard times. What does the future hold?

Flowering marijuana plants grow at the LivWell Enlightened Health cultivation facility on Jan. 13, 2020 in Denver.

The heyday of marijuana sales in Colorado – back in 2020 when recreational and medical sales topped out at a combined $226 million – is a distant memory, as the state’s dispensaries struggle through an economic downturn, with sales plummeting and small businesses foundering.

“The market’s just bad. It’s bad right now,” said 29-year-old Val Tonazzi, who works in cannabis sales. “There’s businesses closing, left and right.”

In March, Colorado’s total medical marijuana sales were about $17 million – around $5 million less than last March. Retail marijuana sales racked up to $122 million, but that’s still a $17 million drop from March 2022.

It’s an improved outlook from February when medical marijuana sales dipped to their lowest point since retail sales began – around $15 million. And sales for both recreational and medical weed totaled to over $139 million, which is the highest it’s climbed to since last October.

But times have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic – now officially over – which gave the cannabis industry a boost as customers stocked up on edibles and joints to enjoy under lockdown.

